Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Criteo alerts:

CRTO has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Criteo from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Criteo from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

CRTO opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. Criteo has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Criteo by 11.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Criteo by 18.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,328,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,413,000 after acquiring an additional 666,978 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 7.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 505,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 173,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 50,714 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.