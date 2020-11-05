Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Kforce in a report released on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. William Blair upgraded shares of Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. Kforce has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $812.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.70.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Kforce had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $102,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 204.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 386,409 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the third quarter worth $5,984,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kforce by 649.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 90,730 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kforce by 18.8% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 568,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Kforce in the second quarter valued at $2,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

