The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.22) Per Share (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.22) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.42). Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Nomura lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

GT opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 74.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 117,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 160,912 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth $288,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

