Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NPRUF) Shares Up 0.4%

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NPRUF) rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.49 and last traded at $27.49. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74.

About Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NPRUF)

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in over 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Kforce Inc.
Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Kforce Inc.
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share
Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Shares Up 0.4%
Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Shares Up 0.4%
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share
Shanta Gold Limited Price Target Raised to GBX 30
Shanta Gold Limited Price Target Raised to GBX 30
Constellation Brands Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley
Constellation Brands Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report