Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 36.90%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.09.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at $136,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

