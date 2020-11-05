Shanta Gold Limited (SHG.L) (LON:SHG) Price Target Raised to GBX 30

Shanta Gold Limited (SHG.L) (LON:SHG) had its target price raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON SHG opened at GBX 15.80 ($0.21) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.11 million and a P/E ratio of -52.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.72. Shanta Gold Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.45, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
About Shanta Gold Limited (SHG.L)
