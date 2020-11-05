Shanta Gold Limited (SHG.L) (LON:SHG) Price Target Raised to GBX 30

Shanta Gold Limited (SHG.L) (LON:SHG) had its target price raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON SHG opened at GBX 15.80 ($0.21) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.11 million and a P/E ratio of -52.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.72. Shanta Gold Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.45, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Get Shanta Gold Limited (SHG.L) alerts:

About Shanta Gold Limited (SHG.L)

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold mining, development, and exploration in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Limited (SHG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold Limited (SHG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.