Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $203.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.25% from the stock’s current price.

STZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.37.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $180.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $208.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.