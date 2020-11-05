Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Dorman Products, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Dorman Products in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of DORM opened at $91.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.37. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $97.42.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 104.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter worth $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 17.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter worth $231,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.