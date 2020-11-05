Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Societe Generale

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Redburn Partners downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 35.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 686,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 180,515 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,019,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 173,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

