Moog (MOG.B) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Nov 5th, 2020

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MOG.B opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average is $60.08. Moog has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

