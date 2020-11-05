China Linen Textile Industry (OTCMKTS:CTXIF) versus Unifi (OTCMKTS:UFI) Critical Review

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) and China Linen Textile Industry (OTCMKTS:CTXIF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Unifi and China Linen Textile Industry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unifi 0 1 1 0 2.50 China Linen Textile Industry 0 0 0 0 N/A

Unifi presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.80%.

Profitability

This table compares Unifi and China Linen Textile Industry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unifi -9.44% -2.76% -1.80% China Linen Textile Industry N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.9% of Unifi shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Unifi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Unifi and China Linen Textile Industry’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unifi $606.51 million 0.44 -$57.24 million ($0.59) -24.64 China Linen Textile Industry N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Linen Textile Industry has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unifi.

Summary

Unifi beats China Linen Textile Industry on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets. The Nylon segment provides virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns to knitters and weavers that produce fabric primarily for the apparel, hosiery, medical markets. The Brazil segment manufactures and sells polyester-based products to knitters and weavers that produce fabric for the apparel, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets principally in South America. The Asia segment primarily sells polyester-based products to knitters and weavers that produce fabric for the apparel, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets principally in Asia. The company sells its products through sales force and independent sales agents under the REPREVE and PROFIBER brands. Unifi, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About China Linen Textile Industry

China Linen Textile Industry Ltd. engages in the research, development, production and sale of linen textile products. Its products include flax yarn, hemp linen fabric, gray linen fabric, linen/cotton interwoven fabric and linen/rayon interwoven fabric. The company was founded on February 3, 2000 and is headquartered in Suihua, China.

