Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF) & Beyond Meat (NYSE:BYND) Head-To-Head Review

Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Laird Superfood and Beyond Meat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laird Superfood N/A N/A N/A Beyond Meat -1.18% 1.11% 0.89%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Laird Superfood and Beyond Meat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laird Superfood 0 0 3 0 3.00 Beyond Meat 9 8 4 0 1.76

Laird Superfood presently has a consensus price target of $63.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.04%. Beyond Meat has a consensus price target of $119.30, suggesting a potential downside of 20.09%. Given Laird Superfood’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Laird Superfood is more favorable than Beyond Meat.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.5% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Laird Superfood and Beyond Meat’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laird Superfood N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Beyond Meat $297.90 million 31.29 -$12.44 million ($0.04) -3,732.25

Laird Superfood has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beyond Meat.

Summary

Beyond Meat beats Laird Superfood on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc. manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, and performance mushroom supplements; and coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products. The company offers its products through retail channels, its own website, as well as third-party online channels. Laird Superfood, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Sisters, Oregon.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc., a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks. The company sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club and convenience store, natural retailer channels, direct to consumer, restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools. The company was formerly known as Savage River, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Meat, Inc. in September 2018. Beyond Meat, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

