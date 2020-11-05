Head to Head Contrast: WellQuest Medical & Wellness (OTCMKTS:WEQL) vs. Teladoc Health (OTCMKTS:TDOC)

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) and WellQuest Medical & Wellness (OTCMKTS:WEQL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Teladoc Health and WellQuest Medical & Wellness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teladoc Health $553.31 million 29.80 -$98.86 million ($1.49) -133.38 WellQuest Medical & Wellness N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WellQuest Medical & Wellness has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teladoc Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Teladoc Health and WellQuest Medical & Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teladoc Health 0 11 17 0 2.61 WellQuest Medical & Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teladoc Health presently has a consensus price target of $219.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.19%. Given Teladoc Health’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Teladoc Health is more favorable than WellQuest Medical & Wellness.

Profitability

This table compares Teladoc Health and WellQuest Medical & Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teladoc Health -13.22% -9.54% -5.71% WellQuest Medical & Wellness N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Teladoc Health has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WellQuest Medical & Wellness has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teladoc Health beats WellQuest Medical & Wellness on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc. provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services. The company's platform enables patients and providers to have an integrated smart user experience through mobile, Web, and phone based accessed points. 0It serves health employers, health plans, hospitals, health systems, and insurance and financial services companies. Teladoc Health, Inc. offers its products and services under the Teladoc, Advance Medical, Best Doctors, BetterHelp, and HealthiestYou brands. Teladoc Health, Inc. has alliance with NTT DATA Services to build nucleus for healthcare. The company was formerly known as Teladoc, Inc. and changed its name to Teladoc Health, Inc. in August 2018. Teladoc Health, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

WellQuest Medical & Wellness Company Profile

WellQuest Medical & Wellness Corporation provides an integrated medical delivery site with family physician healthcare, preventive/wellness, and medical skin-care services. It operates medical center that provides physician-directed medical service for families and businesses, which offers a range of medical care for adults and children with digital diagnostic tests, including laboratory, X-ray, EKG, and others. The company also offers various immunizations for all ages; and weight loss program, nutritional counseling, allergy testing, fitness consulting, hormone therapy, and therapeutic massage services, as well as designs personalized treatment plans. In addition, it manufactures and sells heart support; bone and joint support; stress, mood, and sleep support; immune support; and vitamins and minerals capsules. Further, the company provides aesthetic services, which include medical spa, laser skin renewal, botox and dermal fillers, skin print technology, facials and derma sweep, Glo minerals, and teeth whitening services. Additionally, it offers corporate wellness, occupational and executive health, genetic testing, and tobacco cessation services. The company was formerly known as HQHealthQuest Medical & Wellness Centers, Ltd. and changed its name to WellQuest Medical & Wellness Corporation in April 2008. WellQuest Medical & Wellness Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

