Premier Financial (PFC) & Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Premier Financial (NASDAQ: PFC) is one of 116 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Premier Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Premier Financial alerts:

This table compares Premier Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Financial 12.93% 9.31% 1.24% Premier Financial Competitors 12.10% 4.74% 0.70%

65.6% of Premier Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Premier Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Premier Financial has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Financial’s peers have a beta of 0.42, indicating that their average stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Premier Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Premier Financial pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 36.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Premier Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Premier Financial is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Premier Financial and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Premier Financial Competitors 962 1977 1423 104 2.15

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 19.24%. Given Premier Financial’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Premier Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Premier Financial and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Financial $186.04 million $49.37 million 6.94 Premier Financial Competitors $863.88 million $114.93 million 11.90

Premier Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Premier Financial. Premier Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Premier Financial beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, equipment loans, working capital lines of credit, agricultural loans, construction loans, SBA/USDA loans, and letters of credit; remote deposit, cash management, merchant, government banking, lockbox, ACH and check positive pay, and wire transfer services; investment products; and Internet and mobile banking services. It operates through 78 branches, 12 loan offices, and 2 wealth offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, and Pennsylvania; and insurance agency with ten offices in Ohio. The company was formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp. and changed its name to Premier Financial Corp. in June 2020. Premier Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.