The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Up 7.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s share price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $420.00 to $500.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. The Trade Desk traded as high as $647.95 and last traded at $632.42. 1,214,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,688,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $586.08.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. 140166 boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $345.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.07.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $74,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,934,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $39,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,018,914 in the last three months. 13.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 105.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 255.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $555.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.30.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

