Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Covetrus (CVET)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET):

10/28/2020 – Covetrus was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/23/2020 – Covetrus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

10/21/2020 – Covetrus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2020 – Covetrus was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

10/14/2020 – Covetrus was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2020 – Covetrus was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/29/2020 – Covetrus was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/16/2020 – Covetrus was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/16/2020 – Covetrus was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

9/10/2020 – Covetrus was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/10/2020 – Covetrus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

CVET stock opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.52. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.48.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Georgina Wraight sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,399. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $88,001.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,268.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,721 shares of company stock valued at $703,002. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVET. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Covetrus in the second quarter valued at about $10,688,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 38.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after purchasing an additional 292,457 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 21.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,658,000 after purchasing an additional 214,193 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at about $4,097,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 14.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 158,967 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

