Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Epiroc AB (publ) (EPOKY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: EPOKY) in the last few weeks:

11/2/2020 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/2/2020 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/27/2020 – Epiroc AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/26/2020 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/26/2020 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/26/2020 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/26/2020 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/26/2020 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/14/2020 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/12/2020 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/5/2020 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/28/2020 – Epiroc AB (publ) is now covered by analysts at Societe Generale. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2020 – Epiroc AB (publ) is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $16.09 on Thursday. Epiroc AB has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

