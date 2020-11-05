Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Equinox Gold Cp (EQX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ: EQX) in the last few weeks:

11/3/2020 – Equinox Gold Cp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/30/2020 – Equinox Gold Cp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

10/29/2020 – Equinox Gold Cp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

10/26/2020 – Equinox Gold Cp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/13/2020 – Equinox Gold Cp had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $17.00 to $19.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – Equinox Gold Cp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

9/16/2020 – Equinox Gold Cp had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $18.00 to $19.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQX opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. Equinox Gold Cp has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $13.66.

Get Equinox Gold Cp alerts:

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $215.39 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold Cp during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp during the second quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp during the second quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinox Gold Cp by 36.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Equinox Gold Cp during the second quarter valued at about $56,000.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Cp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold Cp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.