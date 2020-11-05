Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $30.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Corsair Gaming traded as high as $26.61 and last traded at $26.05, with a volume of 39875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CRSR. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Sunday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corsair Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In related news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $19,301,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Corsair Gaming stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

