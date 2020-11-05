Crown (NYSE:CCK) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $107.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Crown traded as high as $93.61 and last traded at $93.02, with a volume of 7430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.26.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.64.

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $88,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,742 shares in the company, valued at $241,762.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $70,848.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Crown by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Crown by 161.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Crown by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,026,000 after buying an additional 35,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

