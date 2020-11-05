Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.08, but opened at $2.85. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 155 shares changing hands.

The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on METC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 45.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 116,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $126.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

