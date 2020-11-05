Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.13, but opened at $5.54. Repro Med Systems shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 11,593 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 0.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KRMD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Repro Med Systems from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $48,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $181,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Repro Med Systems by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $182.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.00 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

