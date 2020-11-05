Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.15, but opened at $21.10. Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $21.77, with a volume of 14,146 shares traded.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.47. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUPN. ValuEngine downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,043.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,142,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 67,945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,024.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,181 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 19,297 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 123,774 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 32,448 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

