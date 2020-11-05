Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $30.66 and last traded at $30.66, with a volume of 7182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.
The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRHC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $713.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.08.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRHC)
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.
Featured Article: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.