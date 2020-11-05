Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $30.66 and last traded at $30.66, with a volume of 7182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.

The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRHC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.09.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $392,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 721,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,418,971.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $777,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 764,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,188,514.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,058 over the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $713.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

