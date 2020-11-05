Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $100.16 and last traded at $97.66, with a volume of 4654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.51.

The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

In related news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 4,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $372,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,433 shares of company stock worth $18,142,719. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,439,000 after buying an additional 653,043 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 1,097.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,184,000 after purchasing an additional 614,980 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Catalent by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,640,000 after purchasing an additional 489,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,141,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,894,000 after purchasing an additional 486,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Catalent by 2,095.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 457,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,508,000 after purchasing an additional 436,312 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.47.

Catalent Company Profile (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

