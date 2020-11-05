Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Societe Generale raised their price target on the stock from $217.00 to $237.00. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ferrari traded as high as $203.82 and last traded at $200.79, with a volume of 4442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.01.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ferrari from $180.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ferrari from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Ferrari in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 63.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Ferrari by 486.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 102.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

