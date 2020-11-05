Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Societe Generale raised their price target on the stock from $217.00 to $237.00. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ferrari traded as high as $203.82 and last traded at $200.79, with a volume of 4442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.01.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ferrari from $180.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ferrari from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Ferrari in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 63.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Ferrari by 486.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 102.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Corsair Gaming Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade
Corsair Gaming Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade
Crown Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade
Crown Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade
Ramaco Resources Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings
Ramaco Resources Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings
Repro Med Systems Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss
Repro Med Systems Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report