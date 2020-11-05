Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $146.78 and last traded at $145.25, with a volume of 594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.66.

The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. BTIG Research downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total value of $3,133,015.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,889.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $2,144,713.52. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,548 shares of company stock valued at $37,436,060. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 840,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,067,000 after purchasing an additional 41,944 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 752,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,910,000 after purchasing an additional 41,728 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 751,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,856,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,750,000 after purchasing an additional 177,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.50 and a 200-day moving average of $129.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

