Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $84.08 and last traded at $84.03, with a volume of 2532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TRI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.05.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 20.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.