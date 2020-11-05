R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $22.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. R1 RCM traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 5626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RCM. ValuEngine upgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

In related news, Director Michael C. Feiner sold 71,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,107,677.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,250 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 105,607 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 887,881 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 158,540 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in R1 RCM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,107 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 126,599 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 28,698 shares during the period.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.37, a PEG ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.