Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) (LON:ALFA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) (LON:ALFA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from GBX 120 to GBX 130. The stock had previously closed at $132.40, but opened at $138.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock. Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) shares last traded at $133.00, with a volume of 39,204 shares.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.93, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 121.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 88.61. The stock has a market cap of $408.60 million and a P/E ratio of 28.94.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) (LON:ALFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 2.68 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC will post 680.0000444 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) Company Profile (LON:ALFA)

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

