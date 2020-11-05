Shift Technologies (SFT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Shift Technologies (NYSE:SFT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Shift Technologies to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

SFT stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

SFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

