Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (AQN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) to post earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$476.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$486.00 million.

TSE AQN opened at C$20.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.86. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of C$13.84 and a 12 month high of C$22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion and a PE ratio of 21.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.28%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Kenneth Jarratt sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.79, for a total transaction of C$4,698,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,935,166.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

