Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of C$0.24 per share for the quarter.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$96.50 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.