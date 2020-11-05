Docebo (DCB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Docebo (TSE:DCB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Docebo to post earnings of C($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Docebo (TSE:DCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.15 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Sunday, August 9th.

