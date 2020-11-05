NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (NWH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to post earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$69.90 million during the quarter.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.34 and a 12 month high of C$11.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open?ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objectives are to manage its investments to provide stable, sustainable and growing cash flows through investments in healthcare real estate across the globe; build a diversified, growth?oriented global portfolio of healthcare properties based on an initial portfolio of investments in Australasia, Brazil, Germany and Canada; capitalize on internal growth and seek accretive healthcare real estate acquisition opportunities in its target international markets, with a focus on Australasia, Brazil, Germany and Canada; grow the value of its assets and maximize the long?term value of its Trust Units through its management, and provide predictable and growing cash distributions per unit, on a tax?efficient basis.

