Himax Technologies (HIMX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Himax Technologies’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Himax Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $616.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 1.01.

HIMX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.21.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

