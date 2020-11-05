Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (AFN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) to post earnings of C$0.63 per share for the quarter.

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$261.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$253.78 million.

AFN stock opened at C$26.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.27. The company has a market cap of $502.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99. Ag Growth International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$15.00 and a twelve month high of C$48.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -79.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$35.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James downgraded Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$43.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

In related news, Senior Officer Steven Robert Sommerfeld sold 7,435 shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.94, for a total transaction of C$274,648.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$691,960.08. Also, Director Gary Keith Anderson sold 7,235 shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total value of C$267,695.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,551,706. Insiders have sold a total of 78,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,491 over the last quarter.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

