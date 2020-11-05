Auto Prop Reit (APR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.71). The company had revenue of C$18.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage

Earnings History for Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR)

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Corsair Gaming Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade
Corsair Gaming Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade
Crown Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade
Crown Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade
Ramaco Resources Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings
Ramaco Resources Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings
Repro Med Systems Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss
Repro Med Systems Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report