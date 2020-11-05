Auto Prop Reit (APR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.71). The company had revenue of C$18.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th.

