Berkeley Lights (BLI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($4.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($3.19). The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 million. On average, analysts expect Berkeley Lights to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BLI opened at $75.27 on Thursday. Berkeley Lights has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $89.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.10.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

