Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $343.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.37 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. On average, analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AQN opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $16.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities set a $17.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

