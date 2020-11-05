Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $343.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.37 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. On average, analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AQN opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $16.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities set a $17.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options

Earnings History for Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

The Trade Desk Shares Up 7.9% Following Analyst Upgrade
The Trade Desk Shares Up 7.9% Following Analyst Upgrade
Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Covetrus
Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Covetrus
Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Epiroc AB
Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Epiroc AB
Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Equinox Gold Cp
Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Equinox Gold Cp
Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for RENAULT S A/ADR
Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for RENAULT S A/ADR
Corsair Gaming Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade
Corsair Gaming Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report