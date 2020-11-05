Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (SCL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.51) by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$266.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$251.87 million.

Get Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) alerts:

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) stock opened at C$2.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.49. Shawcor Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$14.17. The stock has a market cap of $165.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.48.

SCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.