Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (SCL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.23) per share for the quarter.
Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.51) by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$266.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$251.87 million.
Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) stock opened at C$2.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.49. Shawcor Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$14.17. The stock has a market cap of $165.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.48.
Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) Company Profile
Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.
