SSR Mining (SSRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect SSR Mining to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $92.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. SSR Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SSR Mining to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cormark raised shares of SSR Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $36.00 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.