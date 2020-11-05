SSR Mining (SSRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect SSR Mining to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $92.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. SSR Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SSR Mining to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of SSRM stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.05.
SSR Mining Company Profile
SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.
