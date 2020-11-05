Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) Lifted to “Hold” at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cormark dropped their target price on Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday.

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) stock opened at C$0.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Journey Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$2.10.

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$11.79 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

