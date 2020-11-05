Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,389 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 360% compared to the average volume of 736 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $52.48.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZION. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.06.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.