Biogen Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 46,254 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 410% compared to the average volume of 9,069 call options.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $355.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $243.25 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen will post 33.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

