First Horizon National Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,703 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 100% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,851 call options.

FHN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Horizon National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

NYSE FHN opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. First Horizon National has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 7.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon National will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 28.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,133,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,125,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,090,000 after buying an additional 40,617 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 4.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,529,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,158,000 after buying an additional 147,534 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,741,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,308,000 after buying an additional 121,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 44.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,323,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,137,000 after buying an additional 717,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

