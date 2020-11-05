Traders Purchase High Volume of Kandi Technologies Group Call Options (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 33,131 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 310% compared to the typical volume of 8,080 call options.

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $8.21 on Thursday. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $448.36 million, a PE ratio of 58.64 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kandi Technologies Group will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNDI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 1,240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 2.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

