AECOM Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 6,680 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 250% compared to the average volume of 1,908 call options.

ACM stock opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.64. AECOM has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.85.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 21,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $832,880.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,913.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AECOM by 15.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 25,972 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. State Street Corp grew its position in AECOM by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,087,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,005,000 after acquiring an additional 118,003 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 335,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.