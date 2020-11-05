Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 6,121 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 941% compared to the average daily volume of 588 call options.

NYSE RBA opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $389.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 4,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $294,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $929,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,789 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.