Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE)

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,407 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,055% compared to the average volume of 108 put options.

NASDAQ CECE opened at $6.21 on Thursday. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $75.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Pollack bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,801.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Liner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,621.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CECE. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 842.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 121,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 108,786 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 1,833.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 68,002 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 223,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 64,580 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 165,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 47,373 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 256,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 37,237 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CECE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CECO Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

